Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-$50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.44 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,656,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

