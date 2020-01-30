Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.33. 5,624,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.