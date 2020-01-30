Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 2,900 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 425,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 429,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

