Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7825 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.