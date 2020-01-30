PIXEL (PXL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $305,366.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $657,029.00 and approximately $305,366.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,346.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.24 or 0.04117428 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00694357 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

