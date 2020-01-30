Playkey (PKT) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $444,932.00 and $20,447.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

