Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

GE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,782,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.