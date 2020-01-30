Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 769.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.72. 2,179,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

