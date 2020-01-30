Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 227,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,443. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

