Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,564. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $137.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

