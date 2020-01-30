Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 15,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,732. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.