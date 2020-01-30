Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

VF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,298. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

