Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,927 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 13,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.