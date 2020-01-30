Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 853 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. 5,777,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

