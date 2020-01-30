Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Releases Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of PPG traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 8,055,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Plutus Powergen has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of $829,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.48.
Plutus Powergen Company Profile
