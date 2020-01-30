PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 1,095,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,447. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $23,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $9,072,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $7,249,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.