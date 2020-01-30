Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE PII traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
