Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE PII traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

