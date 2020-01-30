Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.27. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.