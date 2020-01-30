Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.06. 77,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,683. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $151.84 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

