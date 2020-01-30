Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.90. 2,563,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 699.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

