Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,118. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

