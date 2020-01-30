Portland Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. 50,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,996. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

