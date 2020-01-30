Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

POWI traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,826 shares of company stock worth $7,394,099. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

