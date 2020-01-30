Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.
POWI traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
