Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,815,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

