Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.54. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 664,483 shares.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

The firm has a market cap of $466.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

