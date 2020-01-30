Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,221 shares during the period. Premier makes up approximately 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.19% of Premier worth $55,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Premier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 469,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,358. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

