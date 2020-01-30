Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PBIO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 11,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,542. Pressure Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

