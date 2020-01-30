Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PMHG stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 19.28%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

