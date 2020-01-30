Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.24, approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.