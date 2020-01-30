Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.24, approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

