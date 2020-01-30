Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,734 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 381,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,919. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

