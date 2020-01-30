Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NUV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,765. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

