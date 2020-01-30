Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,089,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Shares of NEE traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.88. 1,155,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,811. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.10 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

