Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $323.22. 5,345,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.66. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

