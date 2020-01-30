Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 59,844 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,844 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 776,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,897. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

