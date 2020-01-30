Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.52.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
