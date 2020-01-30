Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Propetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Propetro has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.