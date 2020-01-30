Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.03. 1,201,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,793. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

