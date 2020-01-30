Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.