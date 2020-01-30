Provexis (LON:PXS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Provexis plc (LON:PXS) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), approximately 5,200,909 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 688,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.42.

About Provexis (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

