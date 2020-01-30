Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.30. 1,228,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,598. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

