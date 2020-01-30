Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 1,186,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

