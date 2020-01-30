Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $269.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,811. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $172.10 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

