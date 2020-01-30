Provident Financial (PFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Provident Financial (LON: PFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/16/2020 – Provident Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2020 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/15/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/9/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2019 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 462.10 ($6.08). 291,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.72.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

