PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 1.7%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 27,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Barclays upgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61.

