PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $104.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $83.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.93 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PTC by 39.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in PTC by 3.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 309.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

