Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.41. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 173,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 422.56%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

