Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 1,760,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,884. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,229,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pure Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

