Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.