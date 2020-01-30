Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Increased by Imperial Capital (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

NYSE:PE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 123,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 99,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

