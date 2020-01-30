Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2020 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.38. Apple has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

