Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Increased by Analyst

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,841. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.